'I raced and trained with fear and pain' – Alexandre Vinokourov announces retirement at 23

Son of all-time Kazakhstani great concludes fleeting pro career at Le Tour de Langkawi

Alexandre Vinokourov racing for XDS-Astana in early 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexandre Vinokourov, son of the all-time Kazakhstani great of the same name, confirmed Sunday that he has ended his brief professional career at 23.

Seriously injured in a crash in March and suffering the consequences for the rest of the season, Vinokourov announced he would be hanging up his wheels shortly after completing the Tour de Langkawi, where the team took four stage victories.

According to L'Équipe, the crash to which Vinokourov referred took place during a training ride in Greece, when he was struck by a car, causing him to break the top of his right femur.

Alexandre Vinokourov's father, also named Alexandre, is Kazakhstan's most successful racer to date, claiming the Vuelta a España, the 2012 Olympic Road Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège (twice) amongst other victories before going on to manage Astana-XDS, a job title he holds to this day.

