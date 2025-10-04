'Everyone has their own stage and today that was mine' – Last race, no contract for next year but now Zeb Kyffin is a Le Tour de Langkawi stage winner

Late race attack to bridge to lone rider delivers an unexpected first professional win for British 27-year-old

"They're not following. They don't know how good you are" were the words ringing in Zeb Kyffin's ears from his sports director in the moments after he made what is bound to be a career-changing move at the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi: an inspired late dash with 15km to go to join forces with a lone rider who was fighting to hold off the pursuing bunch.

The winning move as the race roared toward Medini on stage 7 wasn't mapped out well in advance, in fact Kyffin said it was more like it was planned 20 seconds before he went. The only expectation the Unibet Tietema Rockets rider born in Britain had gone to Malaysia with was a desire to "show myself" and the rider without a contract for 2026 certainly fulfilled that aim.

"I wasn't afraid today to try, to be seen, to fail if I got caught and I think a huge part of the sport is to be prepared to fail, to try and pull something like this off. I know it's not the Tour de France … but everyone has their own journey. Everyone has their own stage and today, that was mine."

