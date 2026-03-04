'I've been watching it on TV since I was twelve' – Super talent Paul Seixas braces to test himself against the world's best in Strade Bianche debut

News
By published

19-year-old French rider expected to take on Tadej Pogačar on Tuscan gravel

GUILHERAND-GRANGES, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM competes in the breakaway during the 26th Faun-Ardeche Classic 2026 a 187.6km one day race from Guilherand-Granges to Guilherand-Granges on February 28, 2026 in Guilherand-Granges, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Paul Seixas on the attack at the Faun-Ardèche Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

French super talent Paul Seixas will make his highly-anticipated debut at Strade Bianche on Saturday, with his Decathlon CMA CGM team and all of France hoping he can take on Tadej Pogačar.

The 19-year-old French impressed when he dropped Matteo Jorgenson to win the Faun-Ardèche Classic with a 40km solo ride. A similar performance at Strade Bianche could lead to another breakthrough result.

Seixas may lack Pogačar's explosiveness on the steeper gravel roads but he has the ability and bike skills to handle the longer climbs and gravel roads. He is a former cyclo-cross rider and has already raced on the Tuscan gravel.

Seixas made his WorldTour debut in 2025 and his carefully planned 2026 spring campaign included an altitude training camp and the Volta ao Algarve. He won the Queen stage of the Volta ao Algarve ahead of João Almeida and Juan Ayuso and finished second overall behind the Spaniard.

"For me, he's already in the top five or six in the world. We have Tadej Pogačar, Isaac del Toro, Jonas Vingegaard, Paul Seixas, Mathieu van der Poel, and Remco Evenepoel. In the peloton, we have this ability to sense the balance of power. And he's already demonstrated that balance of power," Marc Madiot, former manager of rival French team Groupama-FDJ United, told RMC Radio at the weekend.

"Seixas has something that others don't have, or that few have, like Pogačar. Messi also already had something that others didn't have when he started kicking a ball. For now, we don't see any weaknesses in Seixas. He has everything in his repertoire."

TOPICS
Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.