Israel-Premier Tech close website and social media accounts with rebranded identity expected soon

Final post confirms departure of Chris Froome, likely heralding the end of the four-time Tour de France winner's career

SAITAMA, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 02: Chris Froome of The United Kingdom and Team TDF Legends prior to the 10th Tour de France Saitama Criterium 2024 - Criterium Race a 61.2km one day race from Saitama to Saitama on November 02, 2024 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images)

After several weeks of turmoil, controversy and protest, Israel-Premier Tech closed their social media accounts and website on Saturday morning.

The move comes ahead of an expected rebrand after pro-Palestine protests at the Tour de France and more recently at the Vuelta España. There, a number of stages were disrupted, with finish lines moved mid-race and the final stage declared null and void, the podium celebrations also cancelled, an impromptu ceremony taking place in a hotel car park.

The Brit's arrival at Sylvan Adams' team was big news when he signed from Ineos Grenadiers in 2021. Despite a lack of results since his career-threatening crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, he was heralded as their stage race leader. However, since joining he has failed to win a race, his most recent victory being the 2018 Giro d’Italia.

Froome’s final race for the team was the Tour of Poland where he finished 68th overall, before a training crash close to his Monaco home left him with fractured vertebrae, ribs and a collapsed lung. This injury only added to the speculation that he would retire at the end of 2025, with that looking increasingly likely now despite no formal announcement from the rider himself.

Of the other riders mentioned as leaving the team in Israel-Premier Tech's post, Ackermann is moving to Jayco-AlUla, Pickrell to Modern Adventure Pro Cycling, Riccitello to Decathlon CMA CGM, while Schwarzmann’s destination is as yet unknown.

