'Moving away from its current Israeli identity' – Israel-Premier Tech to change name and rebrand for 2026 with owner Sylvan Adams stepping back

Israel-Premier Tech team boss Sylvan Adams will step back from his role in 2026, with the team also set to change name and rebrand in a move away from 'its current Israeli identity', the squad announced on Monday.

The decision comes after the team were the target of several pro-Palestine protests amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza in recent months, which saw major disruption to several Vuelta a España stages, and has led to them pulling out of many of the Italian late-season races due to security concerns.

Several of Israel-Premier Tech's sponsors expressed the desire to remove the word 'Israel' from the team name in light of the protests – notably bike brand Factor and title sponsor Premier Tech – and that will be the case from 2026 onwards.

"With steadfast commitment to our riders, staff, and valued partners, the decision has been made to rename and rebrand the team, moving away from its current Israeli identity," read a statement from the team.



"In sport, progress often requires sacrifice, and this step is essential to securing the future of the team.

"Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Sylvan Adams has chosen to step back from his day-to-day involvement and will no longer speak on behalf of the team, instead focusing on his role as President of the World Jewish Congress, Israel."

After protests reached their high point in Madrid at the end of the Vuelta, when the final stage and podium had to be cancelled, pressure has been mounting for changes in the team.

Following the Vuelta, Factor's founder, Rob Gitelis, told Cyclingnews simply that "Without a name change, without a flag change, we won't continue." Premier Tech said similarly in a statement: "The current situation regarding the team name is no longer sustainable to achieve our goal, which is the very reason for our involvement in cycling."

While not a state-sponsored team, the team is still registered in Israel, and is owned by Canadian-Israeli billionaire Adams, with three Israeli riders on their roster for 2025.

The team did not yet announce what their new name or brand would become from next season, but in the statement it said it remained committed to their goal of developing talent, which has been part of their identity since the team's inception a decade ago.

"Eleven years ago, the Cycling Academy team was founded with a vision of nurturing young talent from non-traditional cycling countries, including Israel, providing aspiring riders with a clear pathway to professional cycling," said Israel-Premier Tech.

"Although a new chapter awaits, one that will be revealed soon, the team will remain true to its founding promise: to develop cycling talent from around the world."

In the statement the team credited its 'culture' for getting past the widespread protests in the past few months, but also admitted the need to change. A return to the WorldTour is also due for the team in 2026, thanks to finishing amongst the top 18 UCI-classified squads during the last three-year cycle.

"Over the past 11 years, the team, which evolved to Israel – Premier Tech four years ago, has experienced the highs and lows that come with professional sport, from the pure joy of seeing our riders win Tour de France stages to the challenge of relegation, and fighting back to the WorldTour," read the statement.



"It is, and always has been, a sporting project.

"The team takes pride in its achievements on the road, but even more so in the culture it has built within. This culture has been the foundation that enabled the team to overcome the challenges of recent months, standing firmly behind our riders and staff during an incredibly difficult period.

"Throughout this time, the team’s owners and management have recognized the need for change."