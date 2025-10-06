'Moving away from its current Israeli identity' – Israel-Premier Tech to change name and rebrand for 2026 with owner Sylvan Adams stepping back

By published

Adams 'has chosen to step back from his day-to-day involvement and will no longer speak on behalf of the team' reads team statement

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Israel - Premier Tech during the team presentation prior to the 11th Strade Bianche Donne &amp; 19th Strade Bianche 2025 / #UCIWWT / #UCIWWT / on March 07, 2025 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Israel-Premier Tech team boss Sylvan Adams will step back from his role in 2026, with the team also set to change name and rebrand in a move away from 'its current Israeli identity', the squad announced on Monday.

The decision comes after the team were the target of several pro-Palestine protests amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza in recent months, which saw major disruption to several Vuelta a España stages, and has led to them pulling out of many of the Italian late-season races due to security concerns.

Several of Israel-Premier Tech's sponsors expressed the desire to remove the word 'Israel' from the team name in light of the protests – notably bike brand Factor and title sponsor Premier Tech – and that will be the case from 2026 onwards.

"Over the past 11 years, the team, which evolved to Israel – Premier Tech four years ago, has experienced the highs and lows that come with professional sport, from the pure joy of seeing our riders win Tour de France stages to the challenge of relegation, and fighting back to the WorldTour," read the statement.

"It is, and always has been, a sporting project.

"Throughout this time, the team’s owners and management have recognized the need for change."

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.