'It has become untenable for us to continue' – Premier Tech terminate Israel-Premier Tech sponsorship despite name change

Canadian company departure 'taking effect immediately' after 'multiple discussions' with Israeli-owned team

Israel-Premier Tech&#039;s Canadian rider Derek Gee (C) rides in the pack during the 17th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race, 155kms from San Michele all&#039;Adige to Bormio, on May 28, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Premier Tech have title sponsored the team since 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canadian company Premier Tech has stepped down as co-title sponsor of Israel-Premier Tech with immediate effect, in spite of an incoming rebrand and change of name "away from its current Israeli identity", it announced on Friday.

Premier Tech has sponsored Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams' team since 2022, but said in a press release that things have now become "untenable" and that the main reason they sponsored the team in the first place has been overshadowed.

"Although we took notice of the team’s decision to change its name for the 2026 season, the core reason for Premier Tech to sponsor the team has been overshadowed to a point where it has become untenable for us to continue as a sponsor."

Israel-Premier Tech made the decision to rebrand for 2026, when they will move back up to the WorldTour, after they were the subject of several pro-Palestine protests at races such as the Vuelta a España and Canadian Classics, where protesters argued for their exclusion as Israel's armed conflict in Gaza continued.

After thanking the team, their staff and riders for the four-year partnership, Premier Tech also reiterated exactly what their core reason for being involved in cycling and so sponsoring the team has always been about – development of the sport in their home country.

"Premier Tech’s ambition in cycling has always been to build bridges across all levels of the sport, paving the way for athletes and staff to achieve their full potential," read the statement's final paragraph.

"Supporting the growth of the sport, alongside the development of Québec and Canadian cyclists, is at the heart of this commitment — and will remain so in the future."

