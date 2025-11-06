Victor Lafay reconsiders early retirement and signs with Unibet Rose Rockets in boost to team's Tour de France ambitions

'My love for the bike never really disappeared. It just needed the right environment to come alive again' says former Tour and Giro stage winner

NANNING, CHINA - OCTOBER 19: Victor Lafay of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale competes in the breakaway during the 6th Gree-Tour Of Guangxi 2025, Stage 6 a 134.3km stage from Nanning to Nanning / #UCIWT / on October 19, 2025 in Nanning, China. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Lafay finished second overall at his last race of the season in Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images)

After considering an early retirement to sell cheese in Japan or start a croque monsieur food truck, Victor Lafay has extended his career for at least one more year after signing with Unibet Rose Rockets.

Lafay, a former Giro d'Italia and Tour de France stage winner, has struggled ever since his memorable day into San Sebastian at the 2023 Tour, with injury and illness constantly setting him back, having earned a big move to Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale.

Such was the decline that he was losing his enjoyment of the sport, prompting the Frenchman to consider what he wanted to do next. As recently as the Tour of Guangxi – where he finished second on the queen stage and GC – Lafay was still 50-50 over whether he'd stay in cycling.

"The story Bas told me, and what this team stands for, made me realise I wasn’t done yet," said Lafay in the team's announcement on Wednesday evening.

"I dream of getting good results again and of being on the start line of the Tour de France," he said. "I’ve never finished in Paris, and that’s something I still want to experience."

"From the first moment we spoke, I felt there was still so much fire left in Victor," said Tietema. "He’s a rider who dares to be different, creative, explosive, and unafraid to follow his own path. In that sense, we really understand each other.

"Cycling can be a conservative world, but people like Victor remind us that personality and emotion belong in this sport. I’m proud he chose to continue his story with us."

