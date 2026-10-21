'Performances aren’t what you’d expect from a cyclist of his calibre' – Mystery surrounds Juan Ayuso’s 2026 race form

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Lidl-Trek analysing Ayuso’s health and performances ahead of the 2027 season, says Spaniard's coach

Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek ) before the 2026 Il Lombardia in Bergamo, Italy, on October 9, 2026. (Photo by Silvia Colombo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Juan Ayuso before Il Lombardia 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After an excellent start to his time with Lidl-Trek, Juan Ayuso’s 2026 season didn’t go so well, with the 24-year-old failing to meet expectations; now his team are examining the rider’s data to ensure he is in top form for 2027.

After four years with UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Ayuso’s move to Lidl-Trek was one of the headlines of last year’s transfer season, and he was expected to challenge for the podium in Grand Tours. Though his overall victory at the Volta ao Algarve in February was a good start, his season has tailed off somewhat, with diminishing results.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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