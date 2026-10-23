'I'm certainly not opposed to it' – Tim Merlier gives cautious thumbs up to teammate Paul Magnier joining him at 2027 Tour de France

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Top 2026 Tour sprinter pleased to have another chance to wear yellow with likely stage 1 bunch sprint finish next summer

Tim Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step celebrates with a third stage victory at the 2026 Tour de France, winning in Chalon-sur-Saone on stage 12
Tim Merlier of Soudal-QuickStep celebrates with a third stage victory at the 2026 Tour de France, winning in Chalon-sur-Saone on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Triple 2026 Tour de France stage winner Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) has given a cautious welcome to the idea that up-and-coming French sprinter and teammate Paul Magnier might join him in the 2027 race.

This season, Magnier, 22, took part in the Giro d'Italia, winning three stages in his Grand Tour debut, whilst Merlier, 11 years his senior was sent to the Tour de France.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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