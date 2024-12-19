After months of 'fighting for his life', Ineos teenager switches to Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank development team

Ineos Grenadiers have announced that two teenage riders who signed with the WorldTour outfit but never competed with the team will join their new development squad partner Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank in 2025.

Peter Øxenberg, whose signing for 2025 was announced by Ineos in June and Theodor Storm, who signed with Ineos at the end of 2023 will race with the German Continental team in 2025.

Storm's WorldTour debut was interrupted by a serious autoimmune illness, he revealed via Instagram on Thursday.

"This has been the toughest year of my life so far, and it's been difficult in so many ways," the Danish rider wrote. "I went from achieving my dream of becoming a professional cyclist one moment, to fighting for my life the next.

"Back in January, I had to take a step back from cycling because, right after I rode the Madison at European track championships, I was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome and had to spend months in the hospital.

"Even though all of this felt incomprehensible, I feel lucky that my recovery has gone so well and that the doctors say it will be possible for me to get back to 100% again. I am over the worst and back to full training, but there's still work to be done."

Storm says racing with Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank will "help me ease back into racing the right way for the long term".

"I'll still be attending training camps with the Grenadiers and receiving all the support I need, but this move will allow me to transition back into racing with Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank.

"This has been a super hard year for me, but I can see a bright future ahead, and I am excited to take the next step in my recovery in 2025."

Ineos announced the partnership with Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank last month, and Storm and Øxenberg are the first riders named to the team from the organisation.

"It's an exciting moment to see Peter and Theodor joining up with Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank as our development partnership continues apace," team Performance Director Scott Drawer said. "We truly believe it's going to be the perfect environment for both riders to progress and prepare for life in the WorldTour.

"In addition to getting that crucial racing experience, the riders will also receive continual coaching and support from Ineos Grenadiers performance staff throughout the process. They are both superb young talents and we're looking forward to cheering on Peter and Theodor next season."

Øxenberg said: "To be able to race and gain experience with Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank, while continuing to work with the performance team at the Ineos Grenadiers, is a perfect scenario for a young rider. It's going to be a valuable step on the road to turning professional and I can't wait to get started next season and continue my development."