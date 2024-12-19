After months of 'fighting for his life', Ineos teenager switches to Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank development team

Theodor Storm recovering from autoimmune illness while Peter Øxenberg's WorldTour debut delayed

Theodor Storm racing for Denmark at the 2023 UCI Road World Championships
Theodor Storm will race with Ineos' development team in 2025

Ineos Grenadiers have announced that two teenage riders who signed with the WorldTour outfit but never competed with the team will join their new development squad partner Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank in 2025.

Peter Øxenberg, whose signing for 2025 was announced by Ineos in June and Theodor Storm, who signed with Ineos at the end of 2023 will race with the German Continental team in 2025.

Laura Weislo
