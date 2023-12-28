Ineos Grenadiers sign Danish teenager Thedor Storm

Ineos Grenadiers have announced their fourth new rider for 2024, signing Danish 18-year-old Theodor Storm on a three-year deal.

Storm jumps to the WorldTour straight from the junior ranks, a move seen more and more in recent years, switching Danish squad NPV-Carl Ras Roskilde Junior for the British WorldTour squad.

He joins Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma), Oscar Rodríguez (Movistar), and fellow neo-pro Andrew August on the team's incoming list for the 2024 season.

Storm also took fifth place at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow as his Denmark teammate, the Lidl-Trek-bound Albert Philipsen, won the rainbow jersey.

He'll join a growing list of talented young riders at Ineos Grenadiers. August, Michael Leonard, and European time trial champion Josh Tarling are all teenagers, while Magnus Sheffield, Carlos Rodríguez, and Tom Pidcock are among the other standout names aged under 25.

Storm said that the move will allow him to focus on the Paris Olympic Games next summer while also getting to grips with the sport at the top level.

"This is the perfect team for me; its focus on the future and being completely performance-led is ideal for me and hugely exciting," Storm said.

"This move will also allow me to focus on the upcoming Olympics with the Danish national team, while still learning about the sport at the highest level as a Grenadier. I can't wait to get to know all the staff and riders and get stuck into the hard work.

"I know the team has huge ambitions for the future and I'm keen to contribute however I can to help achieve their goals. The Ineos Grenadiers feels like the perfect fit for me."

Storm, described as a "punchy rider who climbs well" has put in a series of impressive performances in the past season, taking wins in Denmark as well as internationally at races including the Omloop van Borsele and the GP Rüebliland.

Ineos Grenadiers say Storm fits into the team's 'ascent programme' for the development of the team's young riders, overseen by their new performance pathways manager, Simon Watts.

"Theodor's a very exciting young talent with enormous potential, who will add further depth to the impressive pool of talent we have built," Ineos Grenadiers CEO John Allert said.

"There is an increasing trend for young riders to step up straight into the WorldTour. However, we're conscious that these athletes also need the right support to develop and perform to their potential.

"Our structured pathway approach will give Theodor every resource and opportunity to continue on the impressive trajectory he's already established. "We're all looking forward to getting to know and work with Theodor, and to building a bright and successful future together. We're delighted to welcome him to the Ineos Grenadiers."

Storm's signature brings the team's roster to 28 confirmed riders for the new season, with two spots still open for any new signings, though triathlete and trusted domestique Cameron Wurf could take up one of the places.

The team's outgoing list includes Tao Geoghegan Hart ( to Lidl-Trek), Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe), Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates), Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike), and the recently released Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla).