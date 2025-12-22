'I want to be better than Pogačar... that's why I came here' – Remco Evenepoel says he can win the Tour de France in 2026

Olympic champion full of confidence as he plots ideal route to cycling's biggest race

MUR-DE-BRETAGNE - GUERLEDAN, FRANCE - JULY 11: (L-R) Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step - White best Young rider Jersey and Stage winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete climbing the Mur-de-Bretagne during the 112th Tour de France, Stage 7 a 197km stage from Saint-Malo to Mur-de-Bretagne (Guerledan) / #UCIWT / on July 11, 2025 in Saint-Malo, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel racing against Tadej Pogačar at the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even seven months away from his big target for 2026, Remco Evenepoel is growing in confidence for the Tour de France, expressing that 'Yes', he can indeed win it ahead of Tadej Pogačar following his move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

According to Sporza, Evenepoel was slightly reluctant about his statement of intent, but backed it up by explaining the path he needs to follow to arrive at the Tour's start on July 4 in Barcelona, having had his preparations interrupted by crashes and injuries the past two seasons.

Knowing full well that Pogačar, and indeed Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), are the two main rivals he will have to beat – having finished third behind them on the podium of his debut Tour in 2024 – Evenepoel is looking to improve at the highest intensities.

"I want to be better than him – [Pogačar]. That's very difficult; we all know that. But that's why I came here. To take those steps. To go for it, on it and over it," he added.

