No Giro d'Italia for Remco Evenepoel in 2026 and co-leadership at Tour de France as Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe reveal Grand Tour plans and star signing's race schedule

Olympic champion to start season in Mallorca then head to Valencia

Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel won't race the Giro d'Italia in 2026 and has instead opted for a "normal" run into the Tour de France during his first season with new team Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

The German team revealed on Wednesday that the Olympic champion will start as GC co-leader at the Tour, alongside third-place finisher from the 2025 edition, Florian Lipowitz.

Evenepoel joined Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe as a marquee signing from Soudal-QuickStep after breaking his contract a year early this summer.

With Evenepoel and Lipowitz taking the reins in France, Primož Roglič will lead Red Bull at the Vuelta, while former Giro winner Jai Hindley and rising Italian GC talent Giulio Pellizzari take on the Giro.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe presented their top riders' schedules to the media in Binissalem, 20 minutes north of Palma on the Balearic Island of Mallorca, with Evenepoel flanked by Lipowitz, Roglič, team boss Ralph Denk and Chief of Sports Zak Dempster on stage.

