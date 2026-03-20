'It is fantastic to have one more card to play' – Ineos Grenadiers look to Josh Tarling as a wildcard for Milan-San Remo alongside Filippo Ganna

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'We have Ganna and Tarling from the bottom of the Cipressa to the finish - in theory,' says DS Leonardo Basso

MOMBAROCCIO, ITALY - MARCH 13: Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 5 a 184km stage from Marotta-Mondolfo to Mombaroccio 309m / #UCIWT / on March 13, 2026 in Mombaroccio, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers have named their squad for Milan-San Remo this Saturday, with 2025 runner-up Filippo Ganna leading the British team's charge at the first Monument of the season.

Following the illness and withdrawal of Lidl-Trek sprinter Jonathan Milan, Ganna lines up in Pavia as Italy's greatest hope for a result at the 298km race. He has finished second on two previous occasions – in 2023 and 2025 – both times behind Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech).

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"I honestly didn't expect Pogačar to openly attack last year. It was intense, but I managed to go with them. It was one of the hardest efforts of my life.

"Fortunately, being a time trialist helped me; I know how to suffer and pace my effort. Second place hurt, but I was on the podium with Van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar."

Ganna will be joined in the Ineos Grenadiers squad by 2017 San Remo champion Michał Kwiatkowski and fellow time trial star Josh Tarling. Axel Laurance and Ben Turner could also be key lieutenants in the final, while Jack Haig and Connor Swift complete the squad.

"After, we have Michał Kwiatkowski, Axel Laurance and Ben Turner for the phase on Capi into the Cipressa. After, we have Filippo Ganna and Josh Tarling from the bottom of the Cipressa to the finish, in theory."

Laurance and Turner will be key to responding to any moves from Pogačar and UAE on the Cipressa, such as the one which blew the race apart last year. After that, it's up to star man Ganna and Tarling, who finished 25th at Paris-Nice while helping the team to a TTT victory.

Many are expecting a repeat of the 2025 race, with Pogačar trying to break clear on the Cipressa before attacking again over the Poggio in an attempt to solo to glory. However, this year's race could play out differently, with wind conditions in the final likely to be unfavourable to solo moves.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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