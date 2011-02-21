Azizulhasni Awang (YSD Track Team) posted the 9th best time in the men's sprint qualifiers. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Azizulhasni Awang has undergone surgery and could be back on the bike within a fortnight, according to doctors. The Malaysian sprinter could now make a shock appearance at next month’s World Championships. It had been feared that he could miss the Worlds.

The Malaysian ‘pocket-rocket’ sprinter needed surgery after a splinter, 9 inches in length, went through his lower left leg in crash during the men’s Keirin final at the track World Cup in Manchester.

The surgery was completed today and the splinter successfully removed, the doctor present suggested he could fly back as early as tomorrow and can ride again in just under a fortnight.

UCI World Cup 2011 - Awang's Splinter Update from British Cycling on Vimeo.