'I don’t think it’s my responsibility to finance that' – Gravel pros forced to buy their own kit and fund travel to Australia for World Championships

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Many federations are not offering any support for riders representing their countries at a the highest level

Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) wins the 2025 UCI World Gravel Championships, in Maastricht, The Netherlands. (Photo by DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Defending world champion Florian Vermeersch is one of those paying their own way to race in Australia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gravel professionals heading to the Gravel World Championships this weekend have had to pay their own way, while others have had to pay for their own national kit.

The creation of the UCI Gravel World Championships, and the accompanying season-long World Series in 2022, gave the once maverick discipline a more mainstream home, but many national federations are leaving riders unsupported for the first Championships outside Europe, which take place this weekend in Nannup, Western Australia.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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