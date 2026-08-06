'Back to work' – Tadej Pogačar returns to training mode after plain-clothes gravel rides and Tour de France recovery

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Tour de France champion back training on the road in Slovenia before return to Monaco to watch Tour de France Femmes

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates XRG of Slovenia during the match between Liege v Bastogne - Liege Men Elite at the Liege on April 26, 2026 in Liege Belgium (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar has declared himself 'back to work' after just over a week of rest and recovery following his record-equalling fifth victory in the Tour de France.

The road race world champion hasn't stepped far away from cycling since standing on the top step of the Tour podium in Paris on July 26, attending his own Pogi Challenge events in Slovenia last weekend and then hopping onto his gravel bike earlier this week.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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