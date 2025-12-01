Davide Rebellin memorialised at site of his death three years on from fatal collision

Three years on from Davide Rebellin's tragic death, a memorial stone has been unveiled at the site where he was hit by a truck driver while out on a training ride.

2004 Liège-Bastogne-Liège champion Rebellin was riding near Vicenza shortly after he retired from racing when he was struck and killed by a driver on November 30, 2022.

Rebellin was killed instantly in the collision, and the German truck driver Wolfgang Rieke responsible, was later sentenced to four years in prison following extradition to Italy.

Now, a memorial stone – donated by Lino Diquigiovanni, owner of one of Rebellin's former teams – has been placed at the site of the collision in tribute to the racer.

Former teammates and colleagues of Rebellin attended the unveiling ceremony on Sunday, with Gilberto Simoni and Fabio Baldato among those in attendance.

Members of Rebellin's family were joined by the family of Michele Scarponi, who was killed in similar circumstances in 2017, with the Fondazione Michele Scarponi charity documenting the ceremony in a Facebook post.

"Three years ago, Davide Rebellin was killed on the road by a truck driver while doing what he had always masterfully done: riding his bike," the post read.

"Today, Mr. Lino Diquigiovanni wanted to donate this chip to everyone in his memory. Let’s stop road violence in the name of Davide, Michele and all the victims on the road."

The inscription on the stone, meanwhile, was addressed to Rebellin from Diquigiovanni.

"We remember you for your deeds as a cyclist, for your seriousness and professionalism as an athlete, for your goodness and humility as a human being, for everything you gave to me and all your supporters. Thank you for everything. Goodbye, Lino," the stone reads.