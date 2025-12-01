Davide Rebellin memorialised at site of his death three years on from fatal collision

Memorial stone unveiled in ceremony at spot where Italian racer was struck and killed by a truck driver

Cycling: 79th Tour of Swiss 2015 / Stage 3REBELLIN Davide (ITA)/ Quinto - Olivone (117,3 km)/ Tour de Suisse Ronde van Zwitserland TDS / Rit Etape / © Tim De Waele
Davide Rebellin in action at the 2015 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three years on from Davide Rebellin's tragic death, a memorial stone has been unveiled at the site where he was hit by a truck driver while out on a training ride.

2004 Liège-Bastogne-Liège champion Rebellin was riding near Vicenza shortly after he retired from racing when he was struck and killed by a driver on November 30, 2022.

Now, a memorial stone – donated by Lino Diquigiovanni, owner of one of Rebellin's former teams – has been placed at the site of the collision in tribute to the racer.

"Today, Mr. Lino Diquigiovanni wanted to donate this chip to everyone in his memory. Let’s stop road violence in the name of Davide, Michele and all the victims on the road."

Posted by fondazionemichelescarponi on 
