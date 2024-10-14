Truck driver responsible for death of Davide Rebellin sentenced to four years in jail

German Wolfgang Rieke gets one year less than prosecutors requested

Davide Rebellin before the Adriatica Ionica race in 2022
Wolfgang Rieke, 63, received a four-year jail term on Monday for the crash that claimed the life of former pro cyclist Davide Rebellin in 2022.

Witnesses said they saw Rieke stop and exit his Volvo truck after hitting Rebellin while he was riding in Montebello Vicentino on November 30, 2022. The German then fled, leading to a multi-country search with authorities from Italy, Germany, Austria and Slovenia.

