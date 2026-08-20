Renewi Tour: Jasper Philipsen storms into race lead with victory on windy and chaotic stage 2

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Belgian comes out on top as Kooij and Merlier get caught up in the chaos and former race leader Jonathan Milan suffers heavy crash

Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Premier Tech celebrates as she crosses the finish line at stage two of the &#039;Renewi Tour&#039; multi-stage cycling race, from Blankenberge to Ardooie (191,3 km) on Thursday 20 August 2026. The five-day race takes place from 19 to 23/08.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) stormed to victory on a chaotic stage 2 of the Renewi Tour, taking the race leader's jersey in the process.

The Belgian won by a distance in the bunch sprint in Ardooie, which was a messy affair that saw several of his rivals bumped out of contention.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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