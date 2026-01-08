Sophia Sammons dominates women's U23 time trial at Australian Road National Championships

Western Australian rider carves out 55 second gap to nearest rival, Sophie Marr

Sophia Sammons on her way to the U23 women&#039;s time trial win at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships 2026
Sophia Sammons (Praties) rolled off the ramp last at the U23 women's Australian time trial title on Thursday and quickly started chipping away at the times of her rivals, widening the gap on each of the three laps around Bold Park in Perth.

Ultimately, Sammons completed the 29.3km race against the clock at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships with a time of 40:22.42, which put her 55 seconds ahead of her nearest rival Sophie Marr (Liv AlUla Jayco Continental).

“It was just insane, I knew how much work I put into it, I knew I put everything out onto the course today,” said Sammons. “To be rewarded with this result is really, really good. Crossing that line was such a big relief."

“My team and I had a plan that we stuck to, we really wanted to control the first lap and see how it was going on the second lap and then go balls to the wall on the final lap, that’s exactly what we did. My legs really delivered today," said Sammons.

“I hope this is a big step forward for my career.”

