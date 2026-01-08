'My main ticket to really getting my name out there' – Sophia Sammons on chasing a chance at home Australian Road National Championships in Perth

After landing on under 23 podium of the time trial and road race in 2025, the Western Australian once again looks to utilise rare home advantage to add fuel to pursuit of international career launch

Sophia Sammons (far right) lines up with UPV Women's Cycling at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria during a Spanish racing block in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Sophia Sammons lined up at the Australian Road National Championships in Perth last year, her results certainly signalled that she was enjoying having the national title battle on home territory, with the Praties rider making the most of her home ground advantage.

Sammons walked away with two under 23 podium spots, coming third in the race against the clock before coming second in the under 23 category at the road race after escaping in the early break. She was fifth over the line in the event where Lucinda Stewart (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) crossed first to claim both the elite and age category title.

The results of that training will become evident late Thursday, when the 29km race against the clock in Bold Park plays out. The 20-year-old will be entering the competition as one of the key favourites – both those who finished ahead have moved up to the elite competition – and the rider who finished third last year is set to roll off the ramp last.

Sammons may have a year more of experience on her side – with ProVelo stage and race podiums to show for it as well as multiple wins at National level races in Spain where she took on a block of racing to get some European exposure – but the element of surprise that was there last year when the early break got away and stayed away will not be there this time. There is always a chance of other surprises, though, that could play in her favour.

​​"The road race has hundreds of different factors that could lead to so many different results," said Sammons.

