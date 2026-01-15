'We aim to create a legacy' – India prepares to host 'pivotal' first-ever UCI stage race this January

India is set to host its first-ever UCI stage race next week, with the men's Bajaj Pune Grand Tour set to take in four stages in the state of Maharashtra from January 19 to 23.

Road racing in India has previously been limited to the National Championships, but in 2026, the nation will have its first UCI racing in over a decade, after the last edition of a number of one-day races took place in 2013.

The event, which is taking place in what is seen as one of cycling's future upcoming nations, has been described as 'pivotal' by both its organisers and riders involved, and as well as offering a platform for Indian riders, the race has attracted 29 international teams to race.

"Every sport has that pivotal moment. I think for road cycling, this is hopefully going to be it," Indian racer Naveen John – who will line up for the national team next week – told the Global Peloton newsletter.

"In the amount of visibility the race is getting. It’s not just state level or it’s not just like cycling circles. For the first time an event in our sport is sort of bursting outside of that bubble."

The race, starting on Monday, kicks off with an 8km prologue time trial around the Deccan Gymkhana area of Pune City, followed by four road stages. The road stages vary between 87 and 134km in length, taking in varied terrain and visiting Baramati, Haveli and Purandar.

The toughest test looks to come on stage 2, featuring just shy of 1,500m of climbing, and taking on "the challenging ghats, facing steep gradients and breathtaking views of Purandar Fort, Sinhagad and Khadakwasla Lake", according to a race press release.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lining up to take on the five-day race will be 29 teams and 171 riders from around the world, with the race saying that 35 countries will be represented on the start line, including teams from Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the US.

Most teams are from the Continental or club levels, or are national outfits, but Spanish ProTeam Burgos BH Burpellet are fielding a squad, which is set to include premier African cyclists Merhawi Kudus (Eritrea) and Alexandre Mayer (Mauritius).

"This is a watershed moment for Pune and India, and we are ready to deliver a race that sets a new global benchmark for the UCI Asia Tours," Jitendra Dudi (IAS), Collector, Pune District and Officer In-Charge for the race said in a press release.

"This isn’t just a race; it is the arrival of India as new powerhouse in the professional cycling circuit.

"This is a moment of pride for Pune to reclaim its original identity of ‘Cycle Capital’. The inaugural edition will be a landmark day for India to establish itself as an international cycling destination. For us, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour is not just about hosting a race; we aim to create a legacy for Pune and India.

"We are inspired by the 120 years of legacy [the] Tour de France has created. The record participation for Pune Grand Tour further reinforces our belief that India can now have its own ‘Pro Tour’ in near future, with Pune proudly leading India’s aspiration."

According to Global Peloton, the arrival of the race has seen 500km of roads in Maharashtra repaved, and more than 3,000 people have registered as volunteers.