'We aim to create a legacy' – India prepares to host 'pivotal' first-ever UCI stage race this January

UCI 2.2 Bajaj Pune Grand Tour will feature 29 teams across five stages from January 19 to 23

Bajaj Pune Grand Tour launch ceremony
The race's launch ceremony (Image credit: Bajaj Pune Grand Tour)

India is set to host its first-ever UCI stage race next week, with the men's Bajaj Pune Grand Tour set to take in four stages in the state of Maharashtra from January 19 to 23.

Road racing in India has previously been limited to the National Championships, but in 2026, the nation will have its first UCI racing in over a decade, after the last edition of a number of one-day races took place in 2013.

"Every sport has that pivotal moment. I think for road cycling, this is hopefully going to be it," Indian racer Naveen John – who will line up for the national team next week – told the Global Peloton newsletter.

"In the amount of visibility the race is getting. It’s not just state level or it’s not just like cycling circles. For the first time an event in our sport is sort of bursting outside of that bubble."

"This isn’t just a race; it is the arrival of India as new powerhouse in the professional cycling circuit.

"This is a moment of pride for Pune to reclaim its original identity of ‘Cycle Capital’. The inaugural edition will be a landmark day for India to establish itself as an international cycling destination. For us, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour is not just about hosting a race; we aim to create a legacy for Pune and India.

"We are inspired by the 120 years of legacy [the] Tour de France has created. The record participation for Pune Grand Tour further reinforces our belief that India can now have its own ‘Pro Tour’ in near future, with Pune proudly leading India’s aspiration."

