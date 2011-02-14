Image gallery: RadioShack and Liquigas stars take maiden wins on Indian soil

Image 1 of 41 McEwen congratulates Hunter after his win (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 2 of 41 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) in yellow milks the applause from the huge crowds that gathered (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 3 of 41 The peloton weave through the India landscape (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 4 of 41 The bunch ride under the Indian sun (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 5 of 41 Liqugias set a blistering tempo (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 6 of 41 The finish line in Mumbai (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 7 of 41 The early break (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 8 of 41 There was a mixed ability of talent on show (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 9 of 41 Some of the pros organised their own training rides in between the two races (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 10 of 41 Not everyone was interested in the racing (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 11 of 41 The UCI will be pleased with the local support given to the racing (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 12 of 41 Mumbai was a stunning backdrop for the two UCI sanctioned races (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 13 of 41 Robbie McEwen makes his way through the crowds (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 14 of 41 Fans of all ages came out to watch the racing (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 15 of 41 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins in Mumbai (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 16 of 41 Liquigas drive the bunch towards the finish (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 17 of 41 UCI racing comes to India (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 18 of 41 Liquigas made the long trip to India along with a host of pro teams (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 19 of 41 Robbie McEwen (Radioshack) (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 20 of 41 No barries but the crowds give the pros plenty of space (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 21 of 41 The Radioshack riders relax before the start (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 22 of 41 No road side assistance meant that rider had to take care of their own wheel changes and punctures (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 23 of 41 The Rad (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 24 of 41 The Shack team enjoy the long wide stretches of road (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 25 of 41 The Radioshack team before they set off on their ride (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 26 of 41 The lead group (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 27 of 41 The bunch reel in a group (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 28 of 41 The peloton cross a bridge during the first of two races (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 29 of 41 Radioshack sent a strong team to India for the two events (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 30 of 41 Riders brave the busy roads around Mumbai in the name of training (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 31 of 41 The Shack riders carry out their own over taking manoeuvres (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 32 of 41 The Radioshack riders take on the local traffic on a training ride (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 33 of 41 A local police officer climbs a barrier (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 34 of 41 The riders sign on before the start (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 35 of 41 The Radioshack team on a training ride (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 36 of 41 A market in down town Mumbai (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 37 of 41 The local scenery (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 38 of 41 The Radioshack riders take on the local traffic on a training ride (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 39 of 41 Hunter drops back to the team car (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 40 of 41 The Radioshack riders take on the local traffic on a training ride (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney) Image 41 of 41 The sun goes down on pro riders in Mumbai (Image credit: Gregg Bleakney)

The International Cycling Union's efforts to globalise cycling events took another step forward with the second running of the Tour du Mumbai in India last weekend.

Spectators were treated to the spectacle of ProTeam stars, including RadioShack's Robbie McEwen and Robert Hunter, and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) competing in a pair of races in India's most populated city.

Hunter ensured RadioShack would leave India with a sprint victory on a shortened 79km seaside course on Sunday. Two days earlier Viviani edged out McEwen in the first race. Significantly, it was Hunter's first win for his new team and, like Viviani, will go down in history as his team's first ever win on Indian soil.

However, the importance of the event went far beyond the racing. India's enormous population and growing economic status makes it a key to the growth of cycling as a sport around the world. The dramatic backdrop of Mumbai and the introduction of the sport to locals playing an important role both internationally and locally.

The Tour du Mumbai also showcased India's growing experience as host of cycling events. Last October, New Delhi played host to the men's and women's road racing programme at the Commonwealth Games. Despite initial concerns over organisation and safety, the success of the road and time trial events proved that India could hold its own in terms of International cycling events.

While the Mumbai event has had input from the UCI and international advisors, the organising committee is made up largely of local authorities.

The exposure of cycling to India's approximately 1.2 billion inhabitants is also an important benefit of events like the one in Mumbai. The event also included a series of mass participation rides dubbed the Mumbai Cyclothon. Last month Belgian cycling legend Eddy Merckx gave his endorsement to India as a future cycling powerhouse.

“India is a big country. Here people are talented, they are motivated. If they train properly, I see no reason why India won’t produce world class cyclists in 10 years,” Merckx told reporters on a visit to India to endorse the Mumbai event in January.

“But they will have to train a lot and the country will have to organise a lot of races. This event is a good step in the right direction.”

View a gallery of images from the second Tour du Mumbai here.

