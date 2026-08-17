Vuelta a España 2026 stage 3 preview

Stage 3: Gruissan - Font-Romeu

Gruissan - Font-Romeu Date: August 24, 2026

August 24, 2026 Distance: 174km

174km Elevation gain: 2,639m

2,639m Start time: 13:21 CEST

13:21 CEST Finish time: 17:18 CEST

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 The race's first mountain top finish (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a España features the first category 1 climb, and the first summit finish in a mid-mountain Pyrenean stage. This double ascent is likely to mark the first selection among the contenders for the overall victory, but as much of the stage takes place on flat terrain, the GC should remain fairly tight on the eve of the first high mountain stage.

The initial part of the route skirts a vast wetland area before passing Perpignan and heading south-west through a stretch of vineyards, then climbs the Têt valley through Villefranche-de-Conflent for the intermediate sprint at 129 kilometres. The road keeps climbing to the little-known Col de Mont-Louis, then straight on to the final climb of Font-Romeu, at 1,936 metres.

Climbs

Col de Mont-Louis (cat. 1, 19.4km at 4.8%), km. 157.8

Font-Romeu (cat. 2, 9.8km at 5%), km. 174

Sprints

Villefranche-de-Conflent, km. 129

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