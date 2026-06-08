Tour de France 2026 stage 3 preview

Stage 3: Granollers - Les Angles

Date: July 6, 2026

Distance: 195.9km

Start time: 12:10 CET

Finish time: 17:08 CET

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 3 marks the return to France, entering the Pyrenees with the first of eight mountain stages. The 195.9km route with 3,950 metres of elevation gain could deliver a GC battle, but also provides a great springboard for an opportunist looking to get the maillot jaune early.

Starting in Granollers, in Spain, the route climbs steadily towards Côte de Saint Feliu de Codines, cresting 17.4km into the stage before a long valley run of roughly 90km. The road then ramps up again at the cat. 1 Col de Toses, shortly after which the riders cross into France for two more ascents, the Col du Calvaire, and the final push to the finish line, the climb to Les Angles (1.7km at 7%).

Mountains

Côte de Saint Feliu de Codines (cat. 3, 7.6km at 4.5%), km. 17.2

Col de Toses (cat. 1, 9.3 km at 6.5%), km. 127.7

Col du Calvaire (cat. 3, 11.4 km at 4.1%), km. 172.3

Les Angles (cat. 3, 1.7 km at 6.5%), km. 195.9

Sprints

Campdevanol, km. 98.4