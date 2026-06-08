Tour de France 2026 stage 3 preview
July 6, 2026; Granollers - Les Angles, 196km
- Stage 3: Granollers - Les Angles
- Date: July 6, 2026
- Distance: 195.9km
- Start time: 12:10 CET
- Finish time: 17:08 CET
Stage 3 marks the return to France, entering the Pyrenees with the first of eight mountain stages. The 195.9km route with 3,950 metres of elevation gain could deliver a GC battle, but also provides a great springboard for an opportunist looking to get the maillot jaune early.
Starting in Granollers, in Spain, the route climbs steadily towards Côte de Saint Feliu de Codines, cresting 17.4km into the stage before a long valley run of roughly 90km. The road then ramps up again at the cat. 1 Col de Toses, shortly after which the riders cross into France for two more ascents, the Col du Calvaire, and the final push to the finish line, the climb to Les Angles (1.7km at 7%).
Mountains
- Côte de Saint Feliu de Codines (cat. 3, 7.6km at 4.5%), km. 17.2
- Col de Toses (cat. 1, 9.3 km at 6.5%), km. 127.7
- Col du Calvaire (cat. 3, 11.4 km at 4.1%), km. 172.3
- Les Angles (cat. 3, 1.7 km at 6.5%), km. 195.9
Sprints
- Campdevanol, km. 98.4
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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