Tour de France 2026 stage 4 preview

Stage 4: Carcassonne - Foix

Date: July 7, 2026

Distance: 181.9km

Start time: 13:10 CET

Finish time: 17:34 CET

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 4, which crosses Cathar Country before tackling some of the less challenging climbs in the Ariège, seems destined to be one for a breakaway to make it to the line.

From the medieval city of Carcassonne, the peloton heads east across hilly, rugged terrain, picking off four climbs over 181.9km: the Col de Bedos, Col du Paradis, Col de Coudons, and finally the Col de Montségur. The last summit crests 34km from the finish, leaving a long descent all the way the the finish line in Foix.

The five finishes in Foix have rewarded opportunists, most recently, Canada's Hugo Houle, in 2022 at the end of a 40km solo breakaway.

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Mountains

Col de Bedos (cat. 4, 3.3 km at 4.4%), km. 48.2

Col du Paradis (cat. 3, 5.8 km at 4.1%), km. 64.9

Col de Coudons (cat. 2, (10.7 km at 5.5%), km. 104.9

Col de Montségur (cat. 2, 6.9 km at 6.6%), km. 146.7

Sprints

Quillan, km. 93.4