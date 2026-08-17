Vuelta a España 2026 stage 17 preview

Stage 17: Dos Hermanas - Sevilla

Date: September 9, 2026

Distance: 185km

Elevation gain: 930

Start time: 13:24 CEST

Finish time: 17:20 CEST

Image 1 of 2 The flattest road stage of the race will make the sprinters hungry for success (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Stage 17 if this year's Vuelta a España is not only the flattest stage but also features long straight stretches of road designed to give the sprinters another chance at victory.

Starting in Dos Hermanas, the 185km route heads across the relatively flat terrain of the Sevilla province, and passes through towns such as Utrera, Morón de la Frontera, Alcalá de Guadaíra and Carmona, before reaching the intermediate sprint in San José de la Rinconada after 165 kilometres. The sprinters’ teams will then mass at the front, trying to control the pace to deliver their fastman to victory in Sevilla.

In 2024, the last time Sevilla hosted a finish, Pavel Bittner took the win ahead of green jersey holder Wout van Aert in a photo-finish bunch sprint.

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Climbs

None

Sprints

San José de la Rinconada, km. 165

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