Vuelta a España 2026 stage 1 preview
August 22: Monaco - Monaco, 9.4km (individual time trial)
- Stage 1: Monaco - Monaco (ITT)
- Date: August 22, 2026
- Distance: 9.4km
- Elevation gain: 55m
- Start time: 16:17 CEST
- Finish time: 19:30 CEST
Stage details
The 81st edition of the Vuelta a España heads abroad to Monaco for the Gran Partida, with the first of two individual time trials in this year's race. The riders will face a short and very technical route held entirely within the Principality, peppered with 13 corners, hairpins and roundabouts, three tunnels and short punchy climbs.
Starting next to the Monte Carlo Casino, the 9.4km route takes in many of the F1 circuit's legendary sections, including the Fairmont hairpin and the tunnel on Boulevard Louis II. It runs through the Chapiteau de l’Espace Fontvielle and alongside Port Hercules and the Louis II Stadium before ending at the same finish line as the Monaco Grand Prix on Boulevard Albert 1er, where the first leader of the Vuelta will be crowned.
Climbs
- None
Sprints
- None
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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