Vuelta a España 2026 stage 1 preview

Stage 1: Monaco - Monaco (ITT)

Monaco - Monaco (ITT) Date: August 22, 2026

August 22, 2026 Distance: 9.4km

9.4km Elevation gain: 55m

55m Start time: 16:17 CEST

16:17 CEST Finish time: 19:30 CEST

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 A short time trial in Monaco (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The 81st edition of the Vuelta a España heads abroad to Monaco for the Gran Partida, with the first of two individual time trials in this year's race. The riders will face a short and very technical route held entirely within the Principality, peppered with 13 corners, hairpins and roundabouts, three tunnels and short punchy climbs.

Starting next to the Monte Carlo Casino, the 9.4km route takes in many of the F1 circuit's legendary sections, including the Fairmont hairpin and the tunnel on Boulevard Louis II. It runs through the Chapiteau de l’Espace Fontvielle and alongside Port Hercules and the Louis II Stadium before ending at the same finish line as the Monaco Grand Prix on Boulevard Albert 1er, where the first leader of the Vuelta will be crowned.

Climbs

None

Sprints

None

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