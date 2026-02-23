Tour du Rwanda: Pau Martí gives NSN Development Team second consecutive victory with stage 2 sprint win

Henok Mulubrhan second, Mauro Cuylits third in Huye

Pau Martí wins stage 2 of Tour du Rwanda 2026
Pau Martí wins stage 2 of Tour du Rwanda 2026 (Image credit: Tour du Rwanda)
There were back-to-back wins for NSN Development Team on stage 2 of the Tour du Rwanda, with Spain's Pau Martí sprinting to the win in a tough finish in Huye, the day after Itamar Einhorn won the opening stage.

Finishing on the flat but after a climb, NSN dominated the uphill drag of a finale to allow Martí to surge to the victory.

He beat Eritrea's Henok Mulubrhan into second – who usually rides for XDS Astana but is with the national team this week – whilst Mauro Cuylits was third, following a lot of work by Lotto-Groupe Wanty in the finale.

Martí stepped up to the WorldTour team this year after three years with the Israel-Premier Tech Academy, but is riding with the development squad in Rwanda this week, where only national and Continental teams are in attendance.