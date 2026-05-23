Ben O'Connor limits losses in fight for top spot in Giro d'Italia after struggling on summit finish of Pila

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Previously fifth overall, Australian dropped with nine kilometres to go, 16th on stage

Giro d&#039;Italia stage 14: Ben O&#039;Connor before the stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben O'Connor's Giro d'Italia GC aspirations took a serious but perhaps not decisive turn for the worse on Saturday when the Jayco-AlUla leader was amongst the first major contenders to crack on the final summit finish of stage 14 at Pila.

Just when race leader Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) was dropped, nine kilometres from the summit, O'Connor also found he could not handle the pace set down by Visma-Lease a Bike's top climbing domestique Sepp Kuss. In the space of a kilometre, like Eulálio, the Australian had already lost over a minute on the main GC group.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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