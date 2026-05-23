A second Italian start for the Vuelta a España? Island of Sardinia to make reported multi-million euro offer for 2028 Grand Depart

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Spanish Grand Tour already started in Italy in 2025, in Turin

2015 Vuelta a España: Fabio Aru claims the win
2015 Vuelta a España: Fabio Aru claims the win (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vuelta a España could be set for its second Grande Partenza in Italy in four years, according to local media, with the island of Sardinia on the point of making a reported multi-million euro offer to host the opening stages of the 2028 edition.

According to the L'Unione Sarda newspaper, the Italian island is prepared to pay €7.5 million for the 2028 start along with several stages.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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