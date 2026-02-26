Tour du Rwanda: Young German Jermaine Zemke notches first pro victory on stage 5

Race Results
By published

Stage 1 winner Itamar Einhorn goes second in mass sprint in Rubavu while NSN Development teammate Moritz Kretschy retains GC lead

Tour du Rwanda: 20-year-old Jermaine Zemke celebrates victory on stage 5
Tour du Rwanda: 20-year-old Jermaine Zemke celebrates victory on stage 5 (Image credit: Tour du Rwanda)
Jump to:

Jermaine Zemke (REMBE Rad-net) won stage 5 of the Tour du Rwanda in Rubavu, out-sprinting Itamar Einhorn (NSN Development Team) and Henok Mulubrhan (Eritrea) in a mass sprint.

The 82-kilometre stage was fast and furious, with a few solo attacks peppering the day but not lasting long. Patrick Byukusenge of Team Rwanda spent eight kilometres off the front, getting caught with 22km to go.

20-year-old Jermaine Zemke of Continental team REMBE Rad-net talks to organisers after winning stage 5 at Tour du Rwanda

20-year-old Jermaine Zemke of Continental team REMBE Rad-net talks to organisers after winning stage 5 at Tour du Rwanda (Image credit: Tour du Rwanda)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.