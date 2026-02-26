Tour du Rwanda: Young German Jermaine Zemke notches first pro victory on stage 5
Stage 1 winner Itamar Einhorn goes second in mass sprint in Rubavu while NSN Development teammate Moritz Kretschy retains GC lead
Jermaine Zemke (REMBE Rad-net) won stage 5 of the Tour du Rwanda in Rubavu, out-sprinting Itamar Einhorn (NSN Development Team) and Henok Mulubrhan (Eritrea) in a mass sprint.
The 82-kilometre stage was fast and furious, with a few solo attacks peppering the day but not lasting long. Patrick Byukusenge of Team Rwanda spent eight kilometres off the front, getting caught with 22km to go.
Then, Jurgen Zomermaand (Development Team Picnic PostNL) made a move but could not hold off the chase of the NSN Development Team. The colourful squad led the final kilometre for Einhorn, but Zemke, 20, was too quick and scored the first victory of his young career.
"I knew there were two corners right before the finish and it was really important to be in the front," Zemke said to organisers at the finish.
"I thought maybe if I can go in the top five, around this corner would be nice. And then I went around the corner in first, which was incredible.
"In the final straight, which was like 100 meters only, I thought, 'Oh, this could be a really good result. Maybe I'm gonna do a top three.' And then I look right, I look left, nobody passed me. And that's the moment I knew I won. It's incredible.
"What a feeling, what emotions. I still can't believe it."
While Zemke's teammate Johannes Adamietz, who is second overall at 2:02, finished ninth on the stage, race leader Moritz Kretschy (NSN Development Team) was safely ensconced in the group and continues to lead the Tour du Rwanda.
Third-placed Amaniel Desta remains third at 2:18.
Results
