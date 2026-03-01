Tour du Rwanda: Henok Mulubrhan wins for Eritrea on stage 8, as Moritz Kretschy seals overall

Circuit race around the capital in Kigali delivers a thrilling finish

Henok Mulubrhan wins stage 8 of 2026 Tour du Rwanda
Mulubrhan won stage 8 in Kigali (Image credit: Tour du Rwanda)
After coming close on multiple occasions through the week, Henok Mulubrhan (Eritrea) finally took the stage win on the final day of the Tour du Rwanda, winning a thrilling uphill sprint in Kigali.

The short and punchy final stage in Rwanda replicated the circuit from the 2025 World Championships, featuring the cobbled Kimihurura climb and a rise up to the finish line in front of the convention centre.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

