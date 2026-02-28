Tour du Rwanda: Brazilian Henrique Bravo climbs to stage 7 victory in Kigali
Soudal-QuickStep Devo rider attacks late on hilly finale to take win ahead of Lucas Van Gils and Henok Mulubrhan
Brazil's Henrique Bravo took a win for Soudal-QuickStep Devo Team on stage 7 of the Tour du Rwanda, attacking on the uphill finale in Kigali to solo to victory.
Lucas Van Gils (Lotto-Groupe Wanty) grabbed second from the group just behind the winner, whilst Henok Mulubrhan (Eritrea) took third, his third top-three finish of this race so far.
Race leader Moritz Kretschy (NSN Development) held onto his overall lead with one stage remaining.
It was a climbing day in Rwanda on Saturday, with the 147km stage packing in three categorised climbs in the first 90km and then finishing in a similar way to the World Championships, going up the cobbled Mur de Kigali and climbing to the line.
A three-man breakaway of Reuben Thompson (Lotto-Groupe Wanty), Filip Novák and Roger Pareta (both Movistar Team Academy) was away going into the final 50km of the race, but despite their best efforts and cooperation, the bunch was coming fast as they approached Kigali.
Just before the Mur de Kigali, Thompson attacked his breakaway companions to try and hold on, but he was soon caught by the accelerations in the bunch.
The lead of the race split apart on the long, wide dragging roads to the finish line, and in the final kilometre it was Bravo who took a flyer from a small group and held on for the win.
Results
