Tour du Rwanda: Brazilian Henrique Bravo climbs to stage 7 victory in Kigali

Race Results
By published

Soudal-QuickStep Devo rider attacks late on hilly finale to take win ahead of Lucas Van Gils and Henok Mulubrhan

Henrique Bravo wins stage 7 of Tour du Rwanda
(Image credit: Tour du Rwanda)
Jump to:

Brazil's Henrique Bravo took a win for Soudal-QuickStep Devo Team on stage 7 of the Tour du Rwanda, attacking on the uphill finale in Kigali to solo to victory.

Lucas Van Gils (Lotto-Groupe Wanty) grabbed second from the group just behind the winner, whilst Henok Mulubrhan (Eritrea) took third, his third top-three finish of this race so far.

A three-man breakaway of Reuben Thompson (Lotto-Groupe Wanty), Filip Novák and Roger Pareta (both Movistar Team Academy) was away going into the final 50km of the race, but despite their best efforts and cooperation, the bunch was coming fast as they approached Kigali.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.