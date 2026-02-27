Tour du Rwanda: Itamar Einhorn wins again in stage 6 sprint finish

NSN score one-two finish in Musanze as Hodei Muñoz takes third place

Itamar Einhorn (NSN Development Team) wins stage 6 of the 2026 Tour du Rwanda
Itamar Einhorn (NSN Development Team) celebrates the win on stage 6 of the 2026 Tour du Rwanda (Image credit: Tour du Rwanda)
Itamar Einhorn scored his second stage win and NSN Development Team's third of the Tour du Rwanda, speeding to victory from a mass sprint finish on stage 6.

Einhorn led home a one-two finish for NSN, with Finlay Tarling crossing the line in second place. Hodei Muñoz (Soudal-QuickStep Devo Team) took his fourth top-five result of the race to round out the podium ahead of Roger Pareta (Movistar Team Academy).

The result continues a successful race for NSN, with Einhorn having won the closing sprint on stage 1 before Pau Martí triumphed a day later. Einhorn came out second best in the reduced sprint to end stage 5, but bounced back on the 84km stage to Musanze.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

