Tour du Rwanda: Itamar Einhorn wins again in stage 6 sprint finish

Itamar Einhorn (NSN Development Team) celebrates the win on stage 6 of the 2026 Tour du Rwanda

Itamar Einhorn scored his second stage win and NSN Development Team's third of the Tour du Rwanda, speeding to victory from a mass sprint finish on stage 6.

Einhorn led home a one-two finish for NSN, with Finlay Tarling crossing the line in second place. Hodei Muñoz (Soudal-QuickStep Devo Team) took his fourth top-five result of the race to round out the podium ahead of Roger Pareta (Movistar Team Academy).

The result continues a successful race for NSN, with Einhorn having won the closing sprint on stage 1 before Pau Martí triumphed a day later. Einhorn came out second best in the reduced sprint to end stage 5, but bounced back on the 84km stage to Musanze.

Another NSN rider, Moritz Kretschy, finished safely in the peloton to retain the race lead after finishing second on stage 4. He holds a 2:02 lead over fellow German racer Johannes Adamietz (Rembe-Rad-net) with two stages remaining.

Results

