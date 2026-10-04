The race within the race – Pride and purpose fuel chase for top spots in Best Asian Rider category at Le Tour de Langkawi

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Yuhi Todome claims the top spot while Malaysian rider Ren Bao Tsen hits his podium target

Asian rider classification podium with Yuhi Todome (Aisan Racing) first, Ren Bao Tsen (St George) second and Zhe Yie Kee (Terengganu) in third
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

Le Tour de Langkawi, like any race, has many different battles and strands playing out behind the riders that cross the finish line first, and among one those is the white jersey of the Best Asian Rider which delivers a battle where there are plenty of motivations driving the chase, but the biggest is probably pride.

The arrival of the European WorldTour and ProTeams might mean it's a challenge to get a look in at the stage battles and the overall – although that doesn't mean they aren't there fighting for those too – but while this edition has been dominated by European stage and overall winners, plus a North American, there is another podium battle raging.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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