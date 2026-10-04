The race within the race – Pride and purpose fuel chase for top spots in Best Asian Rider category at Le Tour de Langkawi

Le Tour de Langkawi, like any race, has many different battles and strands playing out behind the riders that cross the finish line first, and among one those is the white jersey of the Best Asian Rider which delivers a battle where there are plenty of motivations driving the chase, but the biggest is probably pride.

The arrival of the European WorldTour and ProTeams might mean it's a challenge to get a look in at the stage battles and the overall – although that doesn't mean they aren't there fighting for those too – but while this edition has been dominated by European stage and overall winners, plus a North American, there is another podium battle raging.

The first rider of the race to have the honour of wearing the white jersey of the Best Asian Rider on stage 1 couldn't have been a more popular winner, Aiman Rosli of Terengganu, who snared a second place for the long-running Malaysian Continental team from the break last year. His sports director explained just what the category means to the team

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"It's very important because this is our home ground, so we try to show, for the Malaysian people, that we are the best team in Malaysia so we try our best," Terengganu sports director Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz told Cyclingnews at the start of stage 4.

Malaysia's top-ranked team, which currently sits fourth in the Asia Tour rankings, ended up with home rider Zhe Yie Kee on the podium in third.

The Asian Rider Classification certainly is a competition that adds an extra element for the spectators lining the roads and waiting to cheer the riders on at the podium presentations, and of course that appeals to the local teams, but the category also matters for those from elsewhere.

St George is a good example of this. It may be an Australian team but with Malaysian rider Ren Bao Tsen on the roster it is among their key priorities. Last year Tsen was fifth in the competition, which provided motivation for him to once again come out and make it a target.

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"Last year on my Instagram post I said I wanted to come back for that podium, now I'm sitting third and I want the jersey," Tsen said when Cyclingnews spoke to him before stage 3, when there were still five stages ahead.

"Of course, I want to place well in the general classification too but if I do that, the Asian jersey will automatically be in my hands."

The result was ultimately 25th overall and second in the Best Asian rider category, plus he was the top Malaysian finisher at his home tour. So while the top spot may have been still just out of reach Tsen was a central focus for the local media and he well and truly got his podium spot. But what does the podium or jersey mean for a rider?

"Career-wise, it probably does nothing, but for my personal goal, I achieve something to show I'm actually worthy, but I'll just keep aiming higher," said Tsen early in the race. And given he finished second there is only one more step to go for next year that will take him higher, and that's the top one.

It's also more than just something for the rider too, as it's a result that has benefits for the Australian Continental squad, which is focussed on providing a stepping stone to bigger things for its riders. Le Tour de Langkawi is perfect for that, so the team values the opportunity to keep coming.

"If we have a top three in the Asian category then that helps the invitation come next year," said co sports director at the race Stuart Boyce.

The top spot Tsen couldn't manage to steal away, this time, was held by Japanese rider Yuhi Todome (Aisan Racing) from stage 2, when the climbing began. Just like GC leader Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) the jersey he snared that day was one he was determined not to give up as Todome, who had come to Malaysia straight from a home Asian games where he came third in the road race, was just getting stronger as the race went on.

"Day by day my legs are going well," said Todome after the stage 4 media conference, explaining that he had struggled with the change to the hot conditions initially. "So first day is so shit, second day is a bit of okay, fourth stage okay, now is okay, okay. So maybe tomorrow it's gonna be attack."

Todome got 15th the next day on that next stage in the Genting Highlands, which moved him into the 18th overall and delivered an unassailable lead in the Best Asian Rider category, which after stage 8 he claimed with 3:44 to Tsen.

*Cyclingnews attended Le Tour de Langkawi on an invitation/media package from the race that included travel and accommodation. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.

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