Volta a Portugal to continue, but without NSN Development Team, following death of Finlay Tarling

The Volta a Portugal will continue this weekend, the race organisers confirmed, after the death of a rider, Finlay Tarling, on Friday.

Tarling, a 19-year-old Briton riding for the NSN Development Team, lost his life on stage 8 due to a reported collision with a car.

On Saturday morning, the race organisers confirmed that the penultimate stage of the race would go ahead, though without Tarling's teammates, who have all withdrawn.

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"The Volta a Portugal resumes this Saturday, in an atmosphere of profound mourning," read a statement from the race on Saturday morning.

"Before the start, a moment of tribute to Finlay Tarling will be held, involving the entire peloton and the Volta's family."

NSN Cycling statement

On Saturday morning, NSN Cycling issued a statement announcing the Development squad's withdrawal from the Volta a Portugal. The team's WorldTour squad will continue to race elsewhere this weekend.

"Following Fin Tarling's tragic passing on Friday, the NSN Development Team has withdrawn from the remaining Volta a Portugal stages," read a statement from the team.

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"With the full support of Fin's parents, the WorldTour team will race on at Czech Tour and the Arctic Race of Norway. We will continue to hold Fin in our hearts as we race in his honor, doing what he loved most.

"We want to thank everyone in the cycling community and beyond for the incredible support at this difficult time."