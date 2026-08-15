Volta a Portugal to continue, but without NSN Development Team, following death of Finlay Tarling

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Organisers say race will have 'atmosphere of profound mourning' as Tarling's teammates all withdraw

The stage of the Volta a Portugal 2026 from Melgaco to Fafe is suspended following the death of rider Finlay Tarling of Great Britain and the NSN Cycling Team in Fafe, Portugal, on August 14, 2026. (Photo by Miguel Lemos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Volta a Portugal will continue this weekend, the race organisers confirmed, after the death of a rider, Finlay Tarling, on Friday.

Tarling, a 19-year-old Briton riding for the NSN Development Team, lost his life on stage 8 due to a reported collision with a car.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.