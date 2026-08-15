Volta a Portugal to continue, but without NSN Development Team, following death of Finlay Tarling
Organisers say race will have 'atmosphere of profound mourning' as Tarling's teammates all withdraw
The Volta a Portugal will continue this weekend, the race organisers confirmed, after the death of a rider, Finlay Tarling, on Friday.
Tarling, a 19-year-old Briton riding for the NSN Development Team, lost his life on stage 8 due to a reported collision with a car.
On Saturday morning, the race organisers confirmed that the penultimate stage of the race would go ahead, though without Tarling's teammates, who have all withdrawn.
"The Volta a Portugal resumes this Saturday, in an atmosphere of profound mourning," read a statement from the race on Saturday morning.
"Before the start, a moment of tribute to Finlay Tarling will be held, involving the entire peloton and the Volta's family."
NSN Cycling statement
On Saturday morning, NSN Cycling issued a statement announcing the Development squad's withdrawal from the Volta a Portugal. The team's WorldTour squad will continue to race elsewhere this weekend.
"Following Fin Tarling's tragic passing on Friday, the NSN Development Team has withdrawn from the remaining Volta a Portugal stages," read a statement from the team.
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"With the full support of Fin's parents, the WorldTour team will race on at Czech Tour and the Arctic Race of Norway. We will continue to hold Fin in our hearts as we race in his honor, doing what he loved most.
"We want to thank everyone in the cycling community and beyond for the incredible support at this difficult time."
Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.