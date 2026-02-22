ProVelo Super League: Levi Hone and Sophia Sammons take overall Tour of Tasmania victory as Reuben Page-Brown and Ruby Taylor win stage 4

Race Results
By published

Australian road champion Patrick Eddy and Keely Bennett come second in Launceston criterium finale

Ruby Taylor (Team Redcat) makes it a second stage win at Hertz ProVelo Super League&#039;s Tour of Tasmania by claiming victory in stage 4 criterium
Ruby Taylor (Team Redcat) makes it a second stage win at Hertz ProVelo Super League's Tour of Tasmania by claiming victory in stage 4 criterium (Image credit: Hertz ProVelo Super League)
Jump to:

A bandaged up Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat) finished safely in the bunch on the stage 4 criterium of the Tour of Tasmania to hold her overall lead to the end despite a stage 3 crash, while Levi Hone (Team Brennan) shot up to the top of the overall ranks when he jumped over to the the break and then took third on the line. The pair also both moved to the top of the ProVelo Super League leaderboard at the end of the second round of racing.

Reuben Page-Brown (VIS p/b K.O.M.P) and Ruby Taylor (Team Redcat) claimed the final stage wins in the Launceston criterium run on a 1.95km circuit, with the women racing for an hour and the men an hour and ten minutes.

It was Hone's position in the break on Sunday that moved him into the top spot on the overall – two seconds ahead of teammate and stage 2 winner Oliver Bleddyn – as he had started the rain-tinged final day of racing in Tasmania with a 39-second deficit in fifth.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's stage 4 – top 5

Position

Rider/Team

Time

1

Ruby Taylor (Team Redcat)

54:10

2

Keely Bennett (Butterfields Ziptrak)

-

3

Anna Dubier (Nstrmo x Attaquer x CCACHE)

-

4

Kirsty Watts (Meridan Bikebug)

-

5

Madeleine Wasserbaech (Butterfields Ziptrak)

-

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's Tour of Tasmania overall – top 5

Position

Rider/Team

Time

1

Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat)

4:12:56

2

Ruby Taylor (Team Redcat)

+1:31

3

Keely Bennett (Butterfields Ziptrak)

+1:33

4

Isla Bradbury (Nstrmo x Attaquer x CCACHE)

+1:55

5

Mia Williams (Meridian Bikebug)

-

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's stage 4 – top 5

Position

Rider/Team

Time

1

Reuben Page-Brown (VIS p/b K.O.M.P)

1:03:19

2

Patrick Eddy (Team Brennan)

-

3

Levi Hone (Team Brennan)

-

4

Leighton Cook (Falcons Pedal Mafia)

-

5

Monty Manion (COBRA9 x Leigh Surveyors)

+8

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's Tour of Tasmania Overall – top 5

Position

Rider/Team

Time

1

Levi Hone (Team Brennan)

6:10:48

2

Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan)

+2

3

Connor Wright (Falcons Pedal Mafia)

+21

4

Oliver Sims (COBRA9 x Leigh Surveyors)

+38

5

Finlay Walsh (CCACHE x Bodywrap)

+48

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.