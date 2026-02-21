ProVelo Super League: 17-year-old Connor Wright wins pivotal Tour of Tasmania stage 3 but women's stage cancelled after mass pile up

Connor Wright (Falcons Pedal Mafia) with head down and charging towards the win on stage 3 of the Tour of Tasmania, the second round of the 2026 ProVelo Super League

Connor Wright (Falcons Pedal Mafia) claimed victory in the men's event on the pivotal stage 3 summit finish of the Tour of Tasmania, the second round of the 2026 ProVelo SuperLeague, however there was no winner in the women's race which was cancelled after a mass pile up at under 25km to go.



The crash, which included stage 2 winner and race leader Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat) rippled through the peloton after a fall near the front of the bunch. With little time to react and avoid the incident there was soon a massive pile of bikes and riders spread across the road. A neutralisation was quickly put in place and then, as riders were assessed and medical resources fully utilised, a cancellation was put in place.

The men's race, held after the women's, went ahead and while a break of seven, sparked by individual rider William Heffernan, went out and carved out a solid gap in the 73.6km road race from Poatinaq March 1.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour of Tasmania stage 3 - Men's top 5 overall Position Rider/team Time 1 Connor Wright (Falcons Pedal Mafia) 1:53:48 2 Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan) - 3 Ronan Teese (Pinnacle Performance x Royal Bikes) - 4 Oliver Sims (COBRA9 x Leigh Surveyors) - 5 Levi Hone (Team Brennan) -