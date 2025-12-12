Swipe to scroll horizontally UAE Tour overview Date Monday February 16 to Sunday February 22, 2026 Start location Row 1 - Cell 1 Finish location Row 2 - Cell 1 Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Category WorldTour Previous edition winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) Previous edition 2025 UAE Tour

UAE Tour 2026 Information

The UAE Tour returns for a eighth edition in 2026, taking place over seven days from February 16 to February 22.

The only WorldTour race in the Middle East is positioned as the third event on the men's WorldTour calendar, after the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, and before Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

The UAE Tour launched in 2019 when two existing races merged, the Abu Dhabi Tour and the Dubai Tour. Primož Roglič won the inaugural race.

In 2023, Remco Evenepoel claimed the overall victory, besting Luke Plapp and Adam Yates. In 2022, Tadej Pogačar won the overall title for the second year in a row, making it a replay of 2021 as he finished in front of runner-up Adam Yates.

In 2024, Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Dstny) won the overall title at the UAE Tour after winning the final summit finish to Jebel Hafeet on the finale stage 7. Jebel Hafeet has become a defining climb in the Middle East, having been part of the Abu Dhabi Tour and now the UAE Tour. The climb sits on one of the highest mountains in the United Arab Emirates and near the border with Oman.

Pogačar dominated again in 2025, winning two stages and riding away from his GC rivals on the final climb to Jebel Hafeet. Josh Tarling won the time trial stage, while Tim Merlier and Jonathan. Milan won two sprint stages each.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 UAE Tour with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

UAE Tour stages

To be announced.

UAE Tour Schedule