UAE Tour 2026

Race-homes
By published
UAE Tour
(Image credit: Courtesy)
Jump to:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
UAE Tour overview

Date

Monday February 16 to Sunday February 22, 2026

Start location

Row 1 - Cell 1

Finish location

Row 2 - Cell 1

Distance

Row 3 - Cell 1

Category

WorldTour

Previous edition winner

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

Previous edition

2025 UAE Tour

UAE Tour 2026 Information

The UAE Tour launched in 2019 when two existing races merged, the Abu Dhabi Tour and the Dubai Tour. Primož Roglič won the inaugural race.

In 2023, Remco Evenepoel claimed the overall victory, besting Luke Plapp and Adam Yates. In 2022, Tadej Pogačar won the overall title for the second year in a row, making it a replay of 2021 as he finished in front of runner-up Adam Yates.

In 2024, Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Dstny) won the overall title at the UAE Tour after winning the final summit finish to Jebel Hafeet on the finale stage 7. Jebel Hafeet has become a defining climb in the Middle East, having been part of the Abu Dhabi Tour and now the UAE Tour. The climb sits on one of the highest mountains in the United Arab Emirates and near the border with Oman.

Pogačar dominated again in 2025, winning two stages and riding away from his GC rivals on the final climb to Jebel Hafeet. Josh Tarling won the time trial stage, while Tim Merlier and Jonathan. Milan won two sprint stages each.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 UAE Tour with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

UAE Tour stages

To be announced.

UAE Tour Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Date

Stage

Start time

Finish time

Monday February 16, 2026

Stage 1

tbd

Row 0 - Cell 3

Tuesday February 17, 2026

Stage 2

Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Stage 3

Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3

Thursday, February 19, 2026

Stage 4

Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3

Friday, February 20, 2026

Stage 5

Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Stage 6

Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3

Sunday, February 22, 2026

Stage 7

Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3
Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.