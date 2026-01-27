This year's Challenge Mallorca is quietly one of the most important Tour de France preparation events - Here's why

News
By published

Trofeo Ses Salines team time trial will act as an early training ground for the Tour's crucial opening stage

FIGUERES, SPAIN - AUGUST 27: Tim Van Dijke of Netherlands and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe competes during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 5 a 24.1km team time trial stage from Figueres to Figueres / TTT / #UCIWT / on August 27, 2025 in Figueres, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
This year's Challenge Mallorca offers a rare chance for in-race TTT practice (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a normal season, the Challenge Mallorca series of races would be on par with any early-season event in a warm country: competitive, yes, but not the most important race in the world, and probably not featuring the very top riders.

This year, however, Mallorca will welcome seven men's WorldTour teams and names including Remco Evenepoel and Florian Lipowitz from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, most of UAE Team Emirates-XRG's potential Tour de France domestiques, and various technical staff and aerodynamicists.

Team time trials have been on something of a decline over the last decade, but this year the discipline is going to be more important than ever, as for the first time since 1971, the first stage of the Tour de France will be a TTT. That means the discipline will not only decide the first stage winner and the yellow jersey – two of the most prestigious results of the season – but also the early time gaps, which can be crucial in the first week of the race.

My view

Matilda headshot
Matilda Price

I'm half expecting this Mallorca TTT to feel like Formula 1 pre-season testing – which would actually be a cool thing to have – since we understand that teams are sending many of their aero experts and top engineers to the island. We've seen TTTs go wrong so often in that past, so it's not surprising that teams are doing this, they could learn a lot. My colleage Will Jones will be on the ground for Cyclingnews, and I'm excited to see what tech finds and strategy snippets he can uncover.

In terms of participants, teams field a selection of riders who rotate through the five Challenge Mallorca events, so we're not sure exactly what every line-up will be, but we're expecting Remco Evenepoel and Florian Lipowitz to race with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe putting special effort into this event.

For UAE, their line-up is set to include Nils Politt, Felix Großschartner and Pavel Sivakov – no Tadej Pogačar, but a lot of the possible Tour team, so he'll just have to slot into the line-up come July.

The course itself is 24km, which may seem on the shorter side for a TTT since they used to be very long, but is in line with the modern lengths – the Barcelona TTT will be 19km. The Ses Salines route is flat, whereas the Barcelona route has some climbing in the finale, but the technique, equipment and general practice is more important that subtle route changes when it comes to team time trialing.

Who will win the race on Thursday is almost besides the point – though we'd guess Red Bull and UAE will be the main contenders – but the most important thing is for Tour de France teams to get a serious hit-out in this lesser-practiced discipline - not as a training simulation but an actual race with actual results on the line.

Whatever goes right here will be a good sign for July, and if anything goes wrong, there's still five months for teams to work on it so they arrive in Barcelona honed and ready.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.