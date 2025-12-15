Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal overview Date September 13, 2026 Start location Montréal Finish location Montréal Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Previous edition Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 2025 Previous winner Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal information

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, along with its sister race the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, are currently the only two WorldTour races held in North America.

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, the harder of the two races, takes place two days after the Québec race and will be held on Sunday September 13 in 2026.

The race was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2026 UCI Road World Championships will be held in Montreal, and will be organised by Événements GPCQM, who have run the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal races since 2010. The two races will serve as an obvious build-up to the 2026 Worlds, which will take place in late September.

in 2024, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) had plenty of time to savour the victory when he crossed the line solo after launching the winning move on the penultimate lap, taking advantage of the circuit's main ascent, Côte Camilien-Houde. Pello Bilbao attacked the chase group to secure second while it was then Julian Alaphilippe in third.

In 2025, Pogačar again went on the attack. He sparked a four-rider attack that included teammate McNulty, Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) and Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost). However Pogačar and McNulty soon dropped their rivals and rode to the finish together on the Avenue du Parc, with the US rider crossing the line for victory Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal.

Simmons was third at 1:03, with fellow American Powless third at 1:45.