Copenhagen Sprint Men 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date June 14, 2026 Start location tba Finish location Copenhagen Length tba UCI class WorldTour Last edition 2025 Copenhagen Sprint Men Previous winner Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copenhagen Sprint Men information

The Copenhagen Sprint races were created after the successful 2022 Tour de France Grand Depart, with the UCI quickly giving both the men's and women's races WorldTour status. The organisers were praised for awarding equal prize money for the women's and men's events. The races were held for the first time in 2025.

The racing was held across the same weekend with the women's race on the Saturday and the men's race on the Sunday. The men's race will be held on June 14 in 2026.

Due to the flat terrain in Denmark, the Copenhagen Sprint race is suited to the sprints, with a city centre finish, although crosswinds could also be a factor.

Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won the 2025 Copenhagen Sprint men's race just 48 hours after leaving the Tour de Suisse.

Meeus beat Alexis Renard (Cofidis) and Emilien Jeannière (Team TotalEnergies) in a high-speed sprint.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Copenhagen Sprint men's race for our full race report, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.