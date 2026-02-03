Copenhagen Sprint Men 2026
Date
June 14, 2026
Start location
tba
Finish location
Copenhagen
Length
tba
UCI class
WorldTour
Last edition
Previous winner
Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
Copenhagen Sprint Men information
The Copenhagen Sprint races were created after the successful 2022 Tour de France Grand Depart, with the UCI quickly giving both the men's and women's races WorldTour status. The organisers were praised for awarding equal prize money for the women's and men's events. The races were held for the first time in 2025.
The racing was held across the same weekend with the women's race on the Saturday and the men's race on the Sunday. The men's race will be held on June 14 in 2026.
Due to the flat terrain in Denmark, the Copenhagen Sprint race is suited to the sprints, with a city centre finish, although crosswinds could also be a factor.
Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won the 2025 Copenhagen Sprint men's race just 48 hours after leaving the Tour de Suisse.
Meeus beat Alexis Renard (Cofidis) and Emilien Jeannière (Team TotalEnergies) in a high-speed sprint.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Copenhagen Sprint men's race for our full race report, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
