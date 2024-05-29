Colombian cycling star Miguel Ángel López banned until July 2027 for use of Menotropin

By
published

Four-year anti-doping sanction imposed following lengthy suspension based on findings from 2022 Giro d’Italia

VALLE FERTIL ARGENTINA JANUARY 23 Miguel Angel Lopez of Colombia and Team Medellin EPM prior to the 39th Vuelta a San Juan International 2023 Stage 2 a 2011km stage from Valle Fertil to Jachal VueltaSJ2023 on January 23 2023 in Valle Fertil Argentina Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI have announced that Colombian cycling star Miguel Ángel López has received a four-year ban for doping.

In a long-running case, López, 30, has been found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation for “ “use and possession of a prohibited substance, Menotropin,” the UCI press release said, during the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

