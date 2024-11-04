Anja Grossman in tears as she dedicates European cyclocross win to Muriel Furrer

By
published

'I rode today and every day for my friend Muriel who passed away a few weeks ago' said Swiss junior

Muriel Furrer died in a crash at the 2024 Road World Championships in September
Muriel Furrer died in a crash at the 2024 Road World Championships in September (Image credit: Getty Images)

Switzerland's Anja Grossman won the junior women's title at the European Cyclocross Championships in Pontevedra and paid an emotional, tear-filled tribute to her former teammate Muriel Furrer, who died in a crash at the Road World Championships.

Grossman beat Barbora Bukovská (Czechia) and Giorgia Pellizotti (Italy) to the line at the end of the 37-minute race after the trio plus Mae Cabaca (Netherlands) went clear at the front in the second half of the race. The final lap saw the podium contenders battle over the win, with Grossman pushing on late in the race and pulling out a small gap which she held to the finish line.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.