Will Barta opts for Tudor Pro Cycling's 'stable and supportive environment' for 2026

American links up with compatriot Larry Warbasse in transfer from Movistar

2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 5: Will Barta takes a solo win
Will Barta claimed his first professional win last year in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images)

After four seasons with the Movistar Team, US rider Will Barta will make a change for 2026 when he joins Tudor Pro Cycling. The Swiss team announced the 29-year-old's arrival on a two-year contract on Friday.

Barta will join his friend and compatriot Larry Warbasse in the team, where, he said, "I'm confident that the stable and supportive environment will help me take the next steps in my career.

During his time with Movistar, Barta won stage 5 of the Volta Comunitat Valenciana last year, his first professional win. He came close to a Grand Tour stage win in 2020 when he led the individual time trial on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España, only to be beaten by a single second by new race leader Primož Roglič.

