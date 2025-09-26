Will Barta opts for Tudor Pro Cycling's 'stable and supportive environment' for 2026
American links up with compatriot Larry Warbasse in transfer from Movistar
After four seasons with the Movistar Team, US rider Will Barta will make a change for 2026 when he joins Tudor Pro Cycling. The Swiss team announced the 29-year-old's arrival on a two-year contract on Friday.
Barta will join his friend and compatriot Larry Warbasse in the team, where, he said, "I'm confident that the stable and supportive environment will help me take the next steps in my career.
"When I had the chance to meet the Team and see how professional they are in every area - science, coaching, training, nutrition, equipment - I was immediately impressed. The way they race together at the front is something I truly want to be part of."
Barta started his pro career in 2019 with the CCC Team after coming up through the under-23 ranks with Hagens Berman-Axeon. He raced one season with EF Education before joining the Spanish WorldTour outfit.
During his time with Movistar, Barta won stage 5 of the Volta Comunitat Valenciana last year, his first professional win. He came close to a Grand Tour stage win in 2020 when he led the individual time trial on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España, only to be beaten by a single second by new race leader Primož Roglič.
Barta said joining Tudor was a good choice for a time trial specialist.
"The importance they give to innovation in everything, especially time trials, makes me excited to get started," he said.
"Having the Team's belief in me is a huge source of motivation. My goals are to target stage wins in one-week races and mountain stages in Grand Tours, while always supporting our team leaders."
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
