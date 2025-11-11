'We don't have much to protect us' – Training collision with motorist rules Belgian cyclocross champion Marion Norbert Riberolle out of three races

Belgian cyclocross champion Marion Norbert Riberolle was hit by a car in training on Sunday, ruling her out of her next three planned races and leaving her with an upper leg wound that required staples.

"A 'small' unexpected fall, not on the training schedule this morning. I left the hospital this afternoon after being hit by a motorist for refusing priority, and unfortunately, it hit hard," said Norbert Riberolle on Facebook, describing the incident and posting pictures of her sealed wound.

"The result: a few staples, a hurt back, pain everywhere and a bad morale. Luckily, the bike is doing better than me.

"Bit of a rest now, time to let it all sink in, and get back on the bike and racing soon, I hope. Thank you, everyone, for the calls and messages. Most of all, be careful of us on the road: we cyclists don't have much to protect us."

Her team confirmed on Monday that she would miss Tuesday's Superprestige Niel and both races planned for the weekend in Merksplas and at the Flandriencross in Hamme on Sunday.

Though left with "pain everywhere," fortunately, she escaped anything more sinister than the large gash on her left side, and a decision will be made by her team, Crelan-Corendon, on Monday, on when she can return to racing.

"Belgian champion Marion Norbert Riberolle has to let the next three races - Niel, Merksplas and Hamme - pass. Marion came in on Sunday during a training collision with a car," said her team on Instagram.

"She suffered a deep cut wound, which was closed with staples. Recovery is going well, but she's getting some much needed rest. Next Monday there will be a re-evaluation to determine when she can resume the competition."

The 26-year-old has been in solid form so far this cyclocross season, taking the win at the Superprestige Ruddervoorde and finishing on the podium at the Rapencross, Exact Cross Essen and Kermiscross Ardooie.