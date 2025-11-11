'We don't have much to protect us' – Training collision with motorist rules Belgian cyclocross champion Marion Norbert Riberolle out of three races

'I left the hospital this afternoon after being hit by a motorist for refusing priority' says Belgian after Sunday's incident

Belgian Marion Norbert Riberolle celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women elite race of the Cyclocross Ruddervoorde, Sunday 19 October 2025 in Ruddervoorde, stage 2 (out of 7) of the Superprestige cyclocross cycling competition.BELGA PHOTO LUC CLAESSEN (Photo by LUC CLAESSEN / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by LUC CLAESSEN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian cyclocross champion Marion Norbert Riberolle was hit by a car in training on Sunday, ruling her out of her next three planned races and leaving her with an upper leg wound that required staples.

"A 'small' unexpected fall, not on the training schedule this morning. I left the hospital this afternoon after being hit by a motorist for refusing priority, and unfortunately, it hit hard," said Norbert Riberolle on Facebook, describing the incident and posting pictures of her sealed wound.

James Moultrie
