Watch the 2016 Tour de France route presentation live

The Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO) is announcing the 2016 Tour de France route today in Paris, and you can watch it live right here on Cyclingnews, beginning at 10:30 a.m. (GMT).

The presentation will begin with an opening speech from ASO president Jean-Etienne Amaury, followed by a video presentation of the 2015 Tour de France highlights. Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme will speak next before the presentation of the Grand Départ from 'La Manche'.

There will be a 2D presentation of the 2016 route, followed by a stage-by-stage description from Prudhomme. The presentation will end with a discussion of new rules and stakes, followed by several key riders taking the main stage.