Vuelta invitation is reward for hard work, Skil-Shimano says

Image 1 of 3 Skil-Shimano is presented. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 3 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) is the overall race leader (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) was all smiles on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Skil-Shimano is prepared for its Vuelta a Espana debut, calling its wildcard invitation “a reward for the hard work of all the riders and the entire staff.” Vuelta organiser Unipublic had announced earlier in the day that the Dutch Professional Continental team had been selected for the race, which takes place from August 20 to September 11.

"We thank Vuelta director Javier Guillen and organiser Unipublic for the confidence they have displayed in both our riders and our organisation and policy. This prestigious invitation is a reward for the hard work of all the riders and the entire staff," said general manager Iwan Spekenbrink on the team's website.

"And of course it is a nice reward for our loyal sponsors, who always stand 100% behind the team, the growth of the team and have enabled the clear vision of the team with us."

"The Tour of Spain is a lovely, sporting challenge for our team and gives our riders great opportunities to show themselves. Our sports staff will prepare and guide them to do best," said Spekenbrink.

Directeur sportif Rudi Kemna said that the invitation was a huge motivation to the team. "Everyone wants the sporting challenge. The riders are already looking forward to prove themselves in one of the top three races in the world. We will go for a stage victory. "

It will be Skil-Shimano's second Grand Tour. It rode the Tour de France in 2009.

The team has 11 victories so far this year, all but one of them from sprinters Marcel Kittel and Kenny Van Hummel.